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The Spot - MTN
Montana State Bobcats
No. 1 Montana State still hungry for ways to improve after win over Nevada
Toni Wetmore
Montana State Bobcats
No. 1 Montana State takes down Jeff Choate, FBS Nevada, 20-7
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
Grizzly Replay: No. 3 Montana vs. Utah Tech
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp recap Montana's win over Utah Tech
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
Eli Gillman scores 3 TDs, No. 3 Montana improves to 3-0 with win over Utah Tech
Montana Sports
Montana State Bobcats
No. 1 Montana State treating FBS Nevada as it does all others ahead of Saturday
Toni Wetmore
Montana Grizzlies
Montana looking to close out season-opening home streak strong against Utah Tech
Kyle Hansen
Montana Grizzlies
The handoff: Yohance Humphery, Chase Reynolds salute Eli Gillman's record rush
Greg Rachac
College
This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 10, 2026)
Big Sky Conference
Montana State Bobcats
Bobcat Insider: OL Burke Mastel on Nevada's defense, the 'best test so far'
Montana Sports
Montana State Bobcats
Montana State's 1976 title team keeps tradition, pays it forward to 2025 squad
Toni Wetmore
Montana Grizzlies
Griz Insider: Tyler King talks transfer to UM, development as D-II All-American
Montana Sports
College
How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Sept. 12
Montana Sports
College
Cats, Griz hold steady in Stats Perform FCS Top 25; Idaho State vaults
Montana Sports
Montana State Bobcats
Gold Rush victory 'good way to start the next chapter' as Bobcats look forward
Toni Wetmore
Montana State Bobcats
Bobcat Replay: No. 1 Montana State vs. Butler
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
Grizzly Replay: No. 3 Montana vs. Drake
Montana Sports
Montana State Bobcats
Bobcat postgame: Ben Creighton, Ty Gregorak break down win over Butler
Montana Sports
Montana State Bobcats
Sweet 16: No. 1 Montana State blitzes Butler, wins program-record 16th straight
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp break down Montana's win over Drake
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
No. 3 Montana blows past Drake as Eli Gillman rewrites rushing TD record
Montana Sports
Montana State Bobcats
Slowing QB speed key for No. 1 Montana State against Butler in Gold Rush opener
Toni Wetmore
Montana State Bobcats
How did Montana State's "Gold Rush" come to be? The story behind a Bobcat staple
Cassidy Powers
More College
Idaho State enjoys 1st national ranking since 2018 as program continues rise
Slim Kimmel
Montana Grizzlies
No. 3 Montana shifts to non-conference play, welcomes Drake in second game
Kyle Hansen
College
This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 3, 2026)
Big Sky Conference
Montana State Bobcats
Bobcat Insider: Montana State flashed depth, experience in season-opening win
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
Griz Insider: Lekeldrick Bridges breaks out after trying season a year ago
Montana Sports
College
How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Sept. 5
Montana Sports
More Sports
Montanans Dylan Cook, Patrick O'Connell among 20 Big Sky alumni on NFL rosters
Montana Sports
Montana State Bobcats
Montana State's Takhari Carr spent time giving back to his hometown
Toni Wetmore
Montana Grizzlies
Montana's Jake Mason earns Big Sky player of the week honor after blocked PAT
University of Montana
Montana State Bobcats
Bobcat Replay: No. 1 Montana State at Utah Tech
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
Grizzly Replay: No. 2 Montana vs. Southern Utah
Montana Sports
College
Montana State unanimous No. 1 in Stats Perform Top 25, Montana slips to No. 3
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
Plenty to clean up apparent as Montana finds way to win in Bobby Kennedy's debut
Kyle Hansen
Montana State Bobcats
Ty Gregorak and Ben Creighton break down Montana State's 54-0 win over Utah Tech
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
Jordan Tripp and Trey Bender recap Montana's 28-21 win over South
Montana Sports
Montana State Bobcats
No. 1 Montana State hammers Utah Tech to begin national title defense
Montana Sports
Montana Grizzlies
No. 2 Montana staves off Southern Utah; Bobby Kennedy wins coaching debut
Montana Sports
College
Southern Utah returns to Big Sky Conference, Utah Tech debuts this weekend
Alec Bofinger
Montana Grizzlies
The family you choose: Bobby Kennedy’s Griz mantra born of family that chose him
Kyle Hansen
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