This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 24, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — The top-10 showdown between No. 5 Montana and No. 10 UC Davis in California is the Big Sky game of the week, as teams across the league return to conference play.

In "This Week in Big Sky Football," host and reporter Meghan Robinson previews the important matchup. She interviews coaches Tim Plough of UC Davis and Bobby Kennedy of Montana.

The episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football" continues with a feature on Eastern Washington's Isaiah Perez, a standout defensive tackle on the field and a girl dad off the field.

The show closes with former Montana All-American wide receiver Sammy Akem breaking down the Big Sky.

Watch the full episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.