How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Sept. 26

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats return to Big Sky Conference play on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The No. 1-ranked Bobcats host No. 18 Northern Arizona, while the No. 5 Grizzlies travel to No. 10 UC Davis.

The top-10 showdown between Montana (3-1 overall, 1-0 Big Sky) and Davis (3-1, 1-0) is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Mountain time in Davis, Calif., and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on CBS affiliates across Montana — KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the game.

The Montana-vs.-UC Davis game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

With the Grizzlies and Aggies airing on CBS affiliates in Montana, there will be no local 10 p.m. newscasts or Sports Extra on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Montana State (4-0, 1-0) and Northern Arizona (3-1, 1-0) are slated to kick off at 8:30 p.m. in Bozeman. That game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2.