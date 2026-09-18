This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 17, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — No. 20 Northern Arizona and Utah Tech will play for the fourth straight season, once again as non-conference opponents, as the Big Sky foes face off Saturday in St. George, Utah.

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson sets the table for the matchup between the Lumberjacks and Trailblazers with interviews with both coaches — Lance Anderson at Utah Tech and Brian Wright at Northern Arizona — in this edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football."

The show continues with a conversation with Montana State defensive back Colter Petre, who was named the Big Sky's co-defensive player of the week after recording 13 tackles in the Bobcats’ 20-7 win at Nevada. Petre also forced a fourth-quarter fumble that MSU converted into the game-clinching field goal.

Robinson concludes the show with a feature on the Northern Colorado volleyball team.

Watch the full episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.