MISSOULA — Montana, now ranked No. 5 in the latest Stats Perform FCS top 25 poll following a 52-17 loss at FBS Oregon State, returns to Big Sky Conference play Saturday night with a showdown on the road against No. 10 UC Davis.

It's a matchup that will help shape the early chase for the conference crown. Both teams are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Sky standings.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and Montana play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran are joined by Bobby Kennedy and junior left tackle Torin Jeske.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: OL Torin Jeske’s rise key for Montana entering UC Davis showdown

On this week's episode, Kennedy puts a wrap on the Oregon State game and also looks ahead to the showdown with UC Davis. The Grizzlies and Aggies were picked to finish No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in the preseason media and coaches polls, and are currently among six 1-0 teams in the conference standings.

Jeske, meanwhile, joins the show to talk about his career trajectory at Montana after coming to Missoula out of Bozeman High School. Originally a Montana Tech commit, Jeske received a late preferred walk-on offer with the Grizzlies out of high school.

He began his career at 240 pounds but worked his way into the rotation as a sophomore last year and is now the Grizzlies' every-down starting left tackle.

Montana's game this week at UC Davis is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Mountain time from Davis, Calif. It will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on CBS affiliates across Montana — KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena.

Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the game.