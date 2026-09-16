Griz Insider: RB Dylan Paine overcame career doubts to find 2nd chance at Montana

MISSOULA — No. 3-ranked Montana is 3-0 following last week's 35-14 home victory over Utah Tech. The Grizzlies are now set for their first road game of the season Saturday night at FBS Oregon State of the new-look Pac-12.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and Montana play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran are joined by Bobby Kennedy and transfer running back Dylan Paine.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Dylan Paine overcame career doubts to find 2nd chance at Montana

This week's episode takes a look back on Montana's victory over Utah Tech and previews the matchup with Oregon State — and also recounts the last time the Griz faced the Beavers, when UM won 35-14 in Corvallis to open the 1996 season with Brian Ah Yat, the father of current Montana QB Keali'i Ah Yat, at the controls.

Paine, who came to Montana this year as a grad transfer from Washington State, joins the show to discuss his comeback from two injuries that almost derailed his career. Paine blew his knee midway through the 2024 season and missed the rest of the year, then an ankle injury forced him to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign.

But so far in three games with the Grizzlies in backup role, Paine has carried the ball 20 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns. His brother Ashton is a senior defensive back with the Griz after previous stops at Washington State and South Dakota.

Montana's game this week at Oregon State is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. Mountain time at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. The game will air on the USA network.

Oregon State, led by first-year coach JaMarucus Shephard, comes into the game with an 0-2 record after a 33-20 loss to Houston in its opener and a 35-24 loss to Texas Tech last week.

