How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Oct. 2-3

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats continue Big Sky Conference play this week against the Northern Colorado Bears and Idaho Vandals, respectively.
The No. 1-ranked Bobcats, who defeated Northern Arizona 28-14 in a nationally televised game on ESPN2 last week, travel to Moscow, Idaho, to play the Vandals in front of another national audience on ESPN. Kickoff between Montana State (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Sky) and Idaho (0-4, 0-1) is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time on Friday, Oct. 2.
The Grizzlies rolled to a 62-22 statement win last week at UC Davis and vaulted back up to No. 3 in the national rankings. Montana (4-1, 2-0) now returns to Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula to face Northern Colorado (2-3, 1-1). Kickoff between the Grizzlies and Bears is set for 2 p.m. Mountain time, and the game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on The Spot – MTN.
The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.
HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN
|LOCATION
|OVER THE AIR
|DIRECTV
|SPECTRUM
|Billings
|2.2
|5
|11
|Bozeman
|7.2
|14
|11
|Butte
|4.2
|14
|11
|Great Falls
|3.2
|4
|12
|Helena
|12.2
|N/A
|11
|Missoula
|8.2
|9
|18
Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.
Coverage for Montana and Northern Colorado begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.
Both the Montana State-vs.-Idaho and Montana-vs.-Northern Colorado games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.