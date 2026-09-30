How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Oct. 2-3

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats continue Big Sky Conference play this week against the Northern Colorado Bears and Idaho Vandals, respectively.

The No. 1-ranked Bobcats, who defeated Northern Arizona 28-14 in a nationally televised game on ESPN2 last week, travel to Moscow, Idaho, to play the Vandals in front of another national audience on ESPN. Kickoff between Montana State (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Sky) and Idaho (0-4, 0-1) is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Grizzlies rolled to a 62-22 statement win last week at UC Davis and vaulted back up to No. 3 in the national rankings. Montana (4-1, 2-0) now returns to Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula to face Northern Colorado (2-3, 1-1). Kickoff between the Grizzlies and Bears is set for 2 p.m. Mountain time, and the game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on The Spot – MTN.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage for Montana and Northern Colorado begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

Both the Montana State-vs.-Idaho and Montana-vs.-Northern Colorado games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.