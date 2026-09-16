How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Sept. 19

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats wrap up their non-conference football schedules Saturday.

The third-ranked Grizzlies hit the road for the first time this season and travel to FBS Oregon State. The No. 1 Bobcats, meanwhile, are back in Bozeman to take on Central Connecticut State of the Northeast Conference.

Kickoff between Montana State (3-0) and Central Connecticut (0-2) is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, and Scripps Sports will broadcast the game on The Spot – MTN across Montana as well as KTGF in Great Falls and KTVH in Helena. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The game between the Bobcats and Blue Devils can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Montana (3-0) and Oregon State (0-2) are scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. Mountain in Corvallis, Ore. The game will air on the USA Network.