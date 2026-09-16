How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Sept. 19

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats wrap up their non-conference football schedules Saturday.
The third-ranked Grizzlies hit the road for the first time this season and travel to FBS Oregon State. The No. 1 Bobcats, meanwhile, are back in Bozeman to take on Central Connecticut State of the Northeast Conference.
Kickoff between Montana State (3-0) and Central Connecticut (0-2) is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, and Scripps Sports will broadcast the game on The Spot – MTN across Montana as well as KTGF in Great Falls and KTVH in Helena. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.
The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.
HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN
|LOCATION
|OVER THE AIR
|DIRECTV
|SPECTRUM
|Billings
|2.2
|5
|11
|Bozeman
|7.2
|14
|11
|Butte
|4.2
|14
|11
|Great Falls
|3.2
|4
|12
|Helena
|12.2
|N/A
|11
|Missoula
|8.2
|9
|18
Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.
The game between the Bobcats and Blue Devils can also be streamed on ESPN+.
Montana (3-0) and Oregon State (0-2) are scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. Mountain in Corvallis, Ore. The game will air on the USA Network.