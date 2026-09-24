Bobcat Insider: Myles Sansted talks clutch kick, Northern Arizona clash

BOZEMAN — No. 1-ranked Montana State, just removed from a 35-30 victory over Central Connecticut State last week, jumps back into Big Sky Conference play this week when it hosts No. 18 Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen and placekicker Myles Sansted.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Myles Sansted talks clutch kick, Northern Arizona showdown

In this episode, Vigen takes a look back at the Bobcats' victory over Central Connecticut State and previews this week's matchup with NAU.

Sansted joins the show to discuss Montana State's 4-0 start, and also reminisces about his national championship-winning extra point in overtime in last year's title game that gave the Cats a 35-34 victory over Illinois State for the program's first crown in 41 years.

MSU's game against Northern Arizona is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN2. The Bobcats are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Sky while NAU is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Northern Arizona is coached by Brian Wright, who served as MSU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Rob Ash during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

