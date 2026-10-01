MISSOULA — Montana is coming off a 62-22 shellacking of Big Sky foe UC Davis on the road last week, an unexpected blowout in a top-10 FCS matchup.

Running back Eli Gillman again stood out for Montana, rushing for a school-record 275 yards. The Grizzlies are now ranked No. 3 in the latest FCS top 25 heading into a homecoming game this week versus Northern Colorado.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and Montana play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran are joined by first-year UM coach Bobby Kennedy, who is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky so far in his inaugural season in Missoula.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Sizing up Montana football 5 games into the 'BK' era

Kennedy joins the show this week to break down the win over UC Davis and take a big-picture look at where the Griz are after five games. The episode also examines Montana's standouts to this point of the year, and previews the game with UNC.

Montana's homecoming game against Northern Colorado (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) is set for 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday, and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on The Spot – MTN.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage for Montana and Northern Colorado begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

