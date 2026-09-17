BOZEMAN — No. 1-ranked Montana State, coming off a 20-7 road win over FBS Nevada, is set to wrap up non-conference play Saturday when it hosts Central Connecticut State.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen and defensive lineman and Helena Capital alum Talon Marsh to recap last week's victory and to preview this week's contest against a non-league FCS opponent.

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Bobcat Insider: DL Talon Marsh, Montana State set to wrap up non-league play

Last week, the Bobcats went toe-to-toe with Nevada and coach Jeff Choate, who was head coach of the Bobcats from 2016-20. It was the Cats' 17th consecutive victory, a continuation of a school record. It was also the Cats' second win over a Mountain West opponent in the past three seasons, following a 35-31 victory at New Mexico in 2024.

Kickoff between Montana State (3-0) and Central Connecticut State (0-2) is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, and Scripps Sports will broadcast the game on The Spot – MTN across Montana, as well as KTGF in Great Falls and KTVH in Helena. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Central Connecticut State is located in New Britain, Conn. The Blue Devils play in the FCS Northeast Conference and are coached by Adam Lechtenberg, who is in his fourth season. They visit Bozeman with an 0-2 record, having lost to both South Dakota and FBS Toledo.

