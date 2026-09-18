Montana State preparing to wrap up non-conference play against Central Connecticut

BOZEMAN — Central Connecticut State travels to the state of Montana for the first time ever to take on No. 1 Montana State on Saturday.

CCSU enters the contest 0-2 after facing two strong opponents in South Dakota and Toledo. Despite the Blue Devils' record, head coach Brent Vigen said the Bobcats aren't taking them lightly.

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Montana State preparing to wrap up nonconference play against Central Connecticut

"(We) definitely recognize that they're a team that's capable," Vigen said. "You don't make the playoffs in consecutive years as a program without being a program that's where it's supposed to be within its region, within its league. For us, (it's) a great opportunity to cap the non-conference stretch in the right way."

Central Connecticut has played two quarterbacks fairly evenly each game in Brett Griffis and Conner Kenyon.

"I'm sure they're trying to figure out who their best guy is," Vigen said. "I think it's a little bit better opportunity to defend their offense than a particular quarterback, but we'll find out when we see them firsthand."

And one aspect of the Blue Devils' defense has stood out to Vigen while watching film.

"They're a pretty active front," Vigen said. "They're not size-wise maybe what we've seen to this point, but active. ... I think the front seven is what catches my eye as far as a group. ... They come out the gates and play hard, and we've got to do everything we can to offset that."

The game kicks off from Bobcats Stadium at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on The Spot – MTN and ESPN+.