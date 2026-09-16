MISSOULA — Landon Ransom-Goelz plays with the ferocity and passion of someone who almost lost the game of football.

"Just what I've been doing on the field and just mentally, I'm not taking anything for granted because I feel like I have so much to give to the game," Ransom-Goelz said. "And you know, (the) game's not always forgiving back, but you've always got to make the most of it when you're on the field."

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Life-threatening blood clot, injuries built 'crazy journey' for Montana's Landon Ransom-Goelz

Griz fans were excited about Ransom-Goelz entering the season because he turned heads in training camp.

But his story is so much deeper, as a Texas native who has battled through hell and back to even step on a football field again, let alone star.

"You've got to play every play like it's your last play," Ransom-Goelz said. "It's something I'm thinking about right now that definitely is my play style. I feel like I was always a very aggressive and high-effort guy, but now I feel like I even take that to another level because, for me, it really could be any play I could be done."

A Trophy Club, Texas, high school football star in the Dallas area, Ransom-Goelz committed to play at Rice University in Houston, where in 2023 he started at the age of 17 in spring football, and started as a true freshman later that fall. His first career college game came when Rice took on the University of Texas.

But in May of 2024, for Ransom-Goelz, a serious diagnosis arrived.

Courtesy Bobby Kennedy Landon Ransom-Goelz during a hospital visit.

"I just finished spring ball and then I found out I was having headaches, blurred vision, got an MRI, found out I had a blood clot in the back of my brain and down my neck on the right, my right transverse, which is like the right side," Ransom-Goelz explained. "So the right side of my head just wasn't getting any blood flow, which is really crazy.

"I was back home for that little break we have after spring ball and I was playing golf with some buddies and I couldn't see the flag pin and I was having double vision, like, 'Do y'all see two of that?' They're like, 'You got to go get checked out.'"

Just like that, his world turned upside down.

"And I was in complete shock. I went through all of the stages," Ransom-Goelz said. "I was in denial at first. I was sad. I was grieving. And then I was angry that it was happening to me."

"I was freaking out. I was home alone, called my mom and I was like, I'm going to the ER. I hopped a ride in the car. I think I called my dad and then the first person I called was (Bobby Kennedy). I told him, I was crying. I was like, 'They just told me I have a blood clot. I'm not going to play this season. I've worked so hard.'

"BK was like, 'Slow down, slow down. You don't know what's going on yet.' Kind of brought me back. He's like football's not everything. Make sure your health is good. Go get checked out and we'll touch base. I'll tell all the coaches and stuff what's going on. And that's really what happened."

Ransom-Goelz then went on blood thinners as he began recovery. He lost 15 pounds, couldn't work out and play football, but his doctor let him know it was discovered at the right time.

"If you waited any longer or just tried to push it, you could have had a stroke and died, which is really crazy," he said. "And just a blessing that I went through with it as long as I can. I had my family by my side, God on my side. It was just a crazy journey."

Courtesy Bobby Kennedy Landon Ransom-Goelz after graduating from Rice.

It was challenging to not be out on the field with his teammates, so Ranson-Goelz did everything he could to be their biggest supporter while sidelined. By July of 2025, Ransom-Goelz was off blood thinners and the clot over 99% dissipated as he made his return to football and normal life.

"I think I did cry. I don't think anybody knows that, but it was a really, magical experience for me," Ransom-Goelz said. "I think I went to church on a Sunday and I think my appointment was on a Monday and I was at church and I just started crying. I knew it was gone. I felt like the Holy Ghost, the Holy Spirit was just talking to me and telling me it was gone. It was just a crazy circumstance. Greatest news I ever had heard. I told all my friends, my team did a little thing for me. Coach came up to me, congrats on it being gone, man. We're ready for you to play.

"And it was like a weight, a burden was just lifted off my shoulders because in the back of my mind, (the doctor) was like, if it comes back, you know you're done, right? And so that's something I kind of live with a chip on my shoulder every day. It could come back at any time. It's more likely to come back now, apparently. I can't take any day for granted because it could come back and I could be done."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana wide receiver Landon Ransom-Goelz runs a route against Utah Tech on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

He overcame that life-threatening hurdle, but that fall, injuries to his finger and MCL ended that campaign, another setback for an athlete who wasn't even 21. While at Rice, though, Ransom-Goelz earned his undergraduate degree in finance, and is working on his MBA now at Montana.

By his side through it all was Kennedy, who was Rice's wide receivers coach in 2024.

"We had a really good relationship at Rice," Kennedy said. "I came in as the wide receivers coach and went through the spring with him and I was like wow this guy is special. And then when he got in the portal, I was like I'm going after this guy. I don't think he thought he'd come this far north but obviously our relationship stood the test of time and I'm really glad that he's here because he's a special guy.

"I didn't go through what he went through but I was there on the sidelines with him and there to support him, so for me to see the success he's having and I see a smile on his face, he's fit in really well with our team, I couldn't be more happy."

Courtesy Bobby Kennedy Montana head coach Bobby Kennedy, left, and Landon Ransom-Goelz.

Kennedy visited Ransom-Goelz in the hospital immediately when the blood clot was discovered, and down the line it would be his connection in coming to Montana, where it didn't take long for Ransom-Goelz to showcase his ability and become a focal point in UM's offense, while appreciating what he's overcome.

So far this season, Ransom-Goelz has 10 catches for 126 yards, and against Drake in UM's second game went for five receptions and 95 yards.

"It definitely shaped who I am. The good and the bad from it, not a lot of good, but the bad, I feel like those challenges, they made me who I am today and I wouldn't change that for the world. I appreciate everything that's happened to me and I feel like it changed me to the man today," Ransom-Goelz said. "I feel like it matured me a lot for sure. Not a lot of 18-year-olds having a blood clot. It definitely matured me, put life in a different perspective, but I feel like how I cherish things has definitely changed for the better.

"I didn't want to be alone. It means so much more to me now, for sure, just because it's given me so much. Football has given me free schooling, everything. I feel like I can't take it for granted. I owe the game too much. Even though it's taken some stuff away from me, I owe it too much not to come out here every day and just give it my all."

