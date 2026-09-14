Montana State's Colter Petre receives Big Sky honor after pivotal forced fumble against Nevada

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior safety Colter Petre earned Big Sky Conference co-defensive player of the week honors, the league announced on Monday.

Petre led all players with 13 tackles in the Bobcats’ 20-7 win at Nevada on Saturday. The Helena product also forced a fourth-quarter fumble that MSU converted into the game-clinching field goal.

The victory was the program’s largest margin against an FBS opponent since 1978. The seven points are the least scored against the Cats by an FBS opponent, as well.

Petre shares this week’s award, his first, with Northern Arizona’s Deliyon Freeman.