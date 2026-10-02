This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 1, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Another week in the Big Sky Conference, another top-20 matchup.

No. 12 Idaho State hosting No. 19 Northern Arizona is the game of the week for "This Week in Big Sky Football" hosted by Meghan Robinson.

The Lumberjacks have had the Bengals' number recently, winning four straight meetings and 14 of the last 15 overall going back to 2005. The last win for the Bengals over the Lumberjacks came in 2018. Robinson is joined by coaches Cody Hawkins of Idaho State and Brian Wright of Northern Arizona.

Robinson then interviews Montana's record-setting running back, Eli Gillman, who rushed for 275 yards and four touchdowns in the Grizzlies' 62-22 win at UC Davis last week.

The show closes with a conversation with FCS analyst Sam Herder.

Watch the full episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.