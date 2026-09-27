Montana State's Justin Lamson, Taco Dowler out Saturday versus No. 18 Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — Top-ranked Montana State will be without starters Justin Lamson and Taco Dowler for its nationally televised Big Sky Conference football game versus No. 18 Northern Arizona on Saturday, sources confirmed to MTN Sports.

Skyline Sports was the first to report that Lamson and Dowler would miss the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. inside Bobcat Stadium and air on ESPN2.

Lamson and Dowler will miss the game due to injuries suffered last week against Central Connecticut State. Lamson, who has been a revelation at quarterback since joining the program in 2025, is missing his first game since transferring to MSU.

He started all 16 games in helping the Bobcats win the FCS national championship last season and is 4-0 as a starter this season. Montana State has won 18 consecutive games with Lamson starting at QB.

In four games this season, Lamson has completed 76 of 102 pass attempts (74.5%) after connecting on a Big Sky-record 71.6% of his passes last season. He's thrown for 923 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception this season.

Patrick Duchien, a Florence product, figures to start in Lamson's place. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback is in his fourth year at Montana State and played in five games last season. He's taken snaps in three games this season, completing all five of his pass attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown against Utah Tech; going 5-of-7 passing for 93 yards with a TD and an interception against Butler; and running in a touchdown last week against Central Connecticut.

Dowler, the All-American all-purpose player who starts at receiver and excels as a punt returner, caught seven passes for 38 yards against Central Connecticut. For the season, he has 24 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Dowler has also returned 11 punts for 202 yards this season and became the Big Sky's all-time leader in career punt return yards.

Dowler's absence figures to create an elevated role for freshman receiver Carter Dahlke and others in the passing game.