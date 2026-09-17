MISSOULA — For the first time since 2021, the Montana Grizzlies will take on an opponent from the FBS level this weekend when they take on the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis.

However, the two programs share plenty of history, and it's been 30 years since they lined up against one another. The last time was on Sept. 7, 1996, when Montana traveled to OSU and the Griz soundly beat the Beavers 35-14.

It was also their second straight victory in the series history, as UM rides a two-game winning streak into Saturday after having also defeated OSU in 1990.

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Grizzly rewind: 30 years ago, Montana dominated Oregon State to begin new era

The 1996 season was the dawning of a new era for Griz football. Coming off of the 1995 Division I-AA national title, UM sported the maroon and silver colors for the first time at that game in Corvallis.

It was also the first game for new head coach Mick Dennehy, as well as the first start for quarterback and future Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame inductee Brian Ah Yat, whose son, Keali'i Ah Yat, will again hold the keys to UM's offense this Saturday. Montana went on to win 14 games that season and returned to the I-AA championship game where they ultimately fell to Randy Moss and Marshall.

The Montana Television Network covered that game in 1996 between UM and OSU. Longtime MTN do-it-all employee Greg Heintzman and MTN Sports dug into the archives to deliver this Grizzly Rewind to look back at Montana's victory over the Beavers.