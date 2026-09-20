BOZEMAN — Montana State extended its program-record win streak to 18 consecutive games Saturday with a 35-30 win over Central Connecticut State to wrap up the non-conference season.

Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen said the game created a great deal of adversity.

"A whole bunch of credit goes to Central Connecticut," Vigen said. "I thought that team came in with a plan, played really hard, made plays and made it really hard on us."

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'We needed that': Montana State reflects on close win over Central Connecticut

Running back Adam Jones finished with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

"I think we needed that, to have our back against the wall," Jones said. "We were down 14 points at one point and no one was freaking out, but we battled our way back and we won that game.

"But that's not the way we want to win. So I think there's a lot of people that are unsettled down there, which I think is not a bad thing."

Defensive end Zac Crews said the Blue Devils came ready to play.

"They didn't come and just lay down for us, so credit to them and that staff for preparing for what they did," Crews said.

He added that a lot of the Bobcats' problems felt self-inflicted.

"(We had) a lot of penalties," Crews said. "Can't be having penalties like that, shooting ourselves in the foot. And then we've just got to be able to stop the run."

Vigen said that winning isn't easy.

"How you win looks different each and every week," Vigen said. "Getting into comparing scores and all that is a problem that we have in sports.

"You could look at that team and say, 'Well, they got beat bad two times and that's the team you're going to face.' We faced a different team )(Saturday). And we've won some games and played better than (Saturday), so we've been a different team."

The Bobcats will begin Big Sky Conference play in Bozeman against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 8:30 p.m.