Grizzly Replay: No. 5 Montana at No. 10 UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — Fifth-ranked Montana traveled to No. 10 UC Davis for the Big Sky and FCS game of the week on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The Grizzlies and Aggies entered the matchup with similar resumes. Both teams were 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Sky, with their only losses coming against FBS opponents.

It was the second consecutive road game for Montana after opening the season with three straight home games, while Davis was playing at home for the second week in a row after starting the year with three games away from home.

Watch a condensed replay of the game between Montana and UC Davis in the video above.