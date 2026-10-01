Bobcat Insider: Brent Vigen talks depth, injuries, Friday challenge at Idaho

BOZEMAN — Shorthanded last week, No. 1 Montana State had enough to get past ranked Northern Arizona 28-14 on Saturday to remain unbeaten and extend its school-record winning streak to 19 games.

The Bobcats, who were without quarterback Justin Lamson, receiver/returner Taco Dowler, safety Caden Dowler and running back Adam Jones, could be injury depleted again this week when they travel to play Big Sky Conference rival Idaho for a rare Friday night game that will be nationally televised.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen and safety Taki Uluilakepa.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Brent Vigen talks depth, injuries, Friday-night Idaho challenge

In light of the Cats' injury issues, Vigen talked during this episode about about the importance of his team's depth. Also, Vigen addresses playing Idaho coming off a short week and with the Vandals coming off a bye.

Uluilakepa joins the show to talk about his athletic transition from basketball to football: he didn't starting playing football until his senior year of high school.

For the second straight week, MSU will play in front of a national TV audience.

The Bobcats travel to Moscow, Idaho, to play the Vandals on ESPN. Kickoff between Montana State (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Sky) and Idaho (0-4, 0-1) is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time on Friday. The game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.