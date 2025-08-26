High School College More Sports Watch Now
College

Actions

2025-26 Big Sky Conference players of the week

Big Sky Conference players of the week
MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference players of the week
Posted

FARMINGTON, Utah — Below is a list of the Big Sky Conference players of the week during the 2025-26 academic year.

This list, which will include all sports, will be updated weekly throughout the year.

Football

Aug. 25, 2025

Offense: Dason Brooks, Idaho State
Defense: Ryan Leathers, Idaho State
Special teams: Trajan Sinatra, Idaho State

Soccer

Aug. 19, 2025

Offense: Chloe Seelhoff, Montana
Defense: Taryn Rea, Northern Colorado

Aug. 26, 2025

Offense: Grace Kirby, Weber State
Defense: Izzy Palmatier, Sacramento State

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state