2025-26 Big Sky Conference players of the week

FARMINGTON, Utah — Below is a list of the Big Sky Conference players of the week during the 2025-26 academic year.

This list, which will include all sports, will be updated weekly throughout the year.

Football

Aug. 25, 2025

Offense: Dason Brooks, Idaho State

Defense: Ryan Leathers, Idaho State

Special teams: Trajan Sinatra, Idaho State

Soccer

Aug. 19, 2025

Offense: Chloe Seelhoff, Montana

Defense: Taryn Rea, Northern Colorado

Aug. 26, 2025

Offense: Grace Kirby, Weber State

Defense: Izzy Palmatier, Sacramento State