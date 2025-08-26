2025-26 Big Sky Conference players of the week

FARMINGTON, Utah — Below is a list of the Big Sky Conference players of the week during the 2025-26 academic year.
This list, which will include all sports, will be updated weekly throughout the year.
Football
Aug. 25, 2025
Offense: Dason Brooks, Idaho State
Defense: Ryan Leathers, Idaho State
Special teams: Trajan Sinatra, Idaho State
Soccer
Aug. 19, 2025
Offense: Chloe Seelhoff, Montana
Defense: Taryn Rea, Northern Colorado
Aug. 26, 2025
Offense: Grace Kirby, Weber State
Defense: Izzy Palmatier, Sacramento State