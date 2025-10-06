Montana State's Kenneth Eiden IV, Taco Dowler nab Big Sky player of the week honors

FARMINGTON, Utah — Defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV and receiver/return specialist Taco Dowler both earned Big Sky Conference player of the week honors for Montana State on Monday following last week's 34-10 road victory at Northern Arizona.

Eiden led No. 5 Montana State to another stifling defensive effort, registering seven tackles, including 2.5 for loss, in his team's victory at then-No. 13 Northern Arizona. He also logged half a sack and hurried NAU quarterback Ty Pennington once.

MSU's pass rush, keyed by Eiden, helped hold Pennington to nearly 60 yards below his season average while intercepting him for just the second time in 2025. The Bobcat defense held NAU to under 300 yards of offense, which included a sub-100 day rushing the ball.

Montana State Athletics Montana State's Taco Dowler returns a punt 90 yards for a touchdown during a game against Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, Dowler energized the Bobcats with a 90-yard punt return touchdown as MSU outscored the Lumberjacks 34-3 from that point. Montana State had gained 76 yards of offense midway through the second quarter before Dowler’s return, which was the longest in school history and ranks as the longest in the FCS so far this season.

The punt return touchdown was the fourth of Dowler’s career. Dowler also rushed for three yards and caught two passes for 45 yards in Montana State’s road win.