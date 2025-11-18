After national honor, Montana's Money Williams is Big Sky player of the week

MISSOULA — No surprises here. Money Williams, one day after being named the Lou Henson Award national player of the week, has been named the Big Sky Conference player of the week.

The junior guard earns the recognition after averaging 30.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game in a pair of Montana victories. He shot 56% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range in the two Griz wins.

It's the third time in Williams' career that he has been named the conference's player of the week.

Williams is the first player since Anthony Johnson in 2009 to score 30-plus points in consecutive games for Montana, and he also became the first player to ever earn the Henson national player of the week honor.

This season he is averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. Williams is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He ranks 10th in the NCAA in total assists (29) and 14th in total points (101) this season.

Williams scored 30 points to go with eight assists and two rebounds in a win at UNLV. He followed it up with 31 points, six assists, and four rebounds in a win over Cal Poly.

The preseason Big Sky MVP will look to continue his hot start to the season Tuesday night. Williams and the Grizzlies will play at Texas A&M seeking the program's first-ever win over an SEC program. Tip is set for 6 p.m. (MT) from College Station, Texas.

