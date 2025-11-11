Montana State defensive back Caden Dowler gets Big Sky Conference player of the week nod

BOZEMAN — Montana State defensive back Caden Dowler has been named the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week, the league announced Monday.

Dowler, a 6-foot junior from Billings, created two Bobcat takeaways that turned into touchdowns in Montana State’s 66-14 rout of Weber State on Saturday.

The first turnover came after a Weber State runner gained 36 yards and Dowler chased him down to punch out the ball from behind. The next takeaway came the following drive, as Dowler picked off a pass near midfield and returned it 54 yards to set up another Bobcat touchdown. The interception was the second of Dowler's career, and the forced fumble was his first.

Dowler also finished the game with seven tackles, three being solos, and a pass breakup in the MSU win.

For the season, Dowler has 60 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. His 60 tackles, as well as 35 solo tackles, lead Montana State's defense.

The third-ranked Bobcats (8-2 overall, 6-0 Big Sky) have won eight consecutive games. They host No. 9 UC Davis (7-2, 5-1) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a nationally televised game on ESPN2.