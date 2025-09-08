After career day, Montana running back Eli Gillman named Big Sky Conference player of the week

MISSOULA — Perhaps Keali’i Ah Yat said it best: Eli Gillman had “one of those iconic games” against Central Washington on Saturday night, and now he’s reaping the spoils.

Gillman broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game and went on to rush for a career-high three touchdowns and 198 yards, the 12th-highest single game total in Grizzly history.

It was the best day rushing in the conference this season, so it was no surprise that Gillman was named Big Sky offensive player of the week, the league announced Monday.

What is a surprise, however, is that it’s only the second time in his illustrious career he’s earned weekly honors from the conference.

Gillman single-handedly put up 18 of Montana’s 42 points against the Wildcats, starting with a 54-yard run and breaking away for five chunk plays of over 10 yards, including a 61-yard carry where he was tripped up just short of the goal line.

His 198-yard day is a Big Sky high and the third-best rushing game in, not only the FCS, but in all of Division I football so far this season. His three rushing TDs are also the most of any back in the Big Sky, and his 13.2 yards per carry average is also a new single-game career high and leads the league among backs with six-plus carries.

With the nearly 200-yard day, Gillman continues his march up Montana’s rushing record books, bringing his career total yards to 2,335 to pass Montana hall of famer Rocky Klever and move into sixth place in program history. His three scores also tie him with another Griz hall of famer in Marc Mariani with 33 career total touchdowns.

Gillman’s standout day went a long way to supporting his long list of preseason accolades. In the leadup to the season he was named to the Walter Payton Award watch list and the Shrine Bowl 1,000 watch list, as well as landing on every preseason All-America and all-conference list.

The first and only other time Gillman was named Big Sky player of the week was when he set his previous career high of 175 yards rushing against Western Carolina in 2024.

Gillman and the Grizzlies return home this week for a top-25 showdown against North Dakota of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.