After record-breaking performance, Montana State's Eva Heinz is Big Sky Conference golfer of the week

Montana State's Eva Heinz.
BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Eva Heinz collected the Big Sky women's golfer of the week award following a career-best performance at the Yellowstone Intercollegiate earlier this week, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

The award marks the first weekly conference honor of Heinz's career and the first for the Bobcats this season.

Heinz earned the first tournament victory of her career in record-breaking fashion, carding a 9-under 207 (62-73-72) to win the Montana State-hosted Yellowstone Intercollegiate by five strokes on Tuesday. The Goodyear, Ariz., native posted an incredible 10-under 62 in the tournament's opening round to break the Montana State and Big Sky Conference record for low-18 score.

Heinz totaled 14 birdies and two eagles across 54 holes to lead the Bobcats to their first team tournament win since 2002. The Bobcats shot a school-record 16-under 848 (282-285-281) to earn the victory by 15 strokes.

Montana State women's golf is back in action on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 22-23, at the Kalispel Invitational in Spokane, Wash., for its third tournament in as many weeks.

