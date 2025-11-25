High School College More Sports Watch Now
Big 2-game stretch nets Big Sky's top player nod for Montana State's Taylee Chirrick

Montana State's Taylee Chirrick handles the ball during a game against Bushnell (Ore.) on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Worthington Arena in Bozeman.
FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Taylee Chirrick on Tuesday was named Big Sky Conference women's basketball player of the week.

Chirrick, a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard from Roberts, averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds 6.0 steals and 3.5 assists as the Bobcats beat UNLV 94-81 at home on Nov. 18 and fell on the road at Troy 74-60 on Monday.

Against UNLV, Chirrick notched 16 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and added six steals and three assists. In MSU's loss at Troy she recorded 21 points, 9 rebounds, six steals, and four assists.

Through five games this season, Chirrick leads MSU with averages of 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game. He steals average ranks in the top 10 in the nation.

The Bobcats (4-1) travel to play Colorado on Sunday before a game at North Dakota State on Dec. 3.

