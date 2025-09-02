Montana State's Lauren Lindseth nets Big Sky Conference player of the week nod

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior libero Lauren Lindseth was named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

The product of Great Falls led the Bobcats defensively averaging 5.82 digs per set. In all, the CMR graduate totaled 64 digs during three matches at the EVEN Hotel Bobcat Invite over the weekend.

Lindseth recorded 33 digs in MSU’s 3-2 setback to South Dakota on Saturday night. The total was one shy of Lindseth’s career high of 34 saves set against St. Thomas (Minn.) two years ago. Lindseth also added 21 digs in MSU’s win over Prairie View A&M, and 10 against Oregon on Sunday afternoon.

The defensive honor is the sixth of her career in the Blue and Gold.