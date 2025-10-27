Montana State's Lauren Lindseth nets another Big Sky player of the week nod

BOZEMAN — For the fourth time this season Montana State senior libero Lauren Lindseth has been named Big Sky Conference defensive Player of the week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

Lindseth, a product of Great Falls, averaged 5.57 digs per set as the Bobcats defeated Weber State and Idaho State over the weekend to move into second place in the Big Sky standings.

The CMR graduate registered 22 digs (5.5 dps) as Montana State defeated Weber State 3-1 on Thursday night. She followed that performance with 17 saves (5.7 dps) in MSU’s sweep of Idaho State, Saturday afternoon. On the season, Lindseth ranks 28th in the nation averaging 4.69 digs per outing.

“Lauren continues to be a steady presence on the court,” said MSU head coach Matt Houk. “She does her homework, she’s focused on getting better every week, and she is ready to compete.”

An All-Big Sky second-team selection, Lindseth is second on Montana State’s all-time digs list with 1,843 career saves — second to Allyssa Rizzo (2016-19) who had 2,122 during her career. Lindseth has her sights set on the 2,000-dig plateau, a mark which only four players in the history of the Big Sky Conference have reached.

