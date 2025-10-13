After momentum-changing pick-6, Montana's Kenzel Lawler snags Big Sky player of the week honor

MISSOULA — When Montana needed a spark, Kenzel Lawler delivered.

With UM trailing Cal Poly 9-0 at the halftime break, Lawler jumped a Ty Dieffenbach pass and ran back a 21-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to flip the momentum at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday.

The pick-6 opened a flood gate of Grizzly scoring that led to a 28-9 Homecoming win over the upset-minded Mustangs and kept the Griz undefeated on the season at 6-0 for the first time since 2009 and 3-0 in Big Sky play.

Lawler and the Montana defense dominated the second half, shutting Cal Poly out 28-0 after the break and allowing the visitors just 60 yards of offense in the final 30 minutes.

The momentum jolt has led Lawler to Big Sky defensive player of the week honors, the conference announced Monday. It’s the first weekly honor from the league of his career.

Lawler’s pick-6 was the first interception of his Grizzly career and his first touchdown since playing quarterback in high school. It was also one of four picks for the Grizzly defense against Cal Poly, a Big Sky single-game high that’s now tied for the most in a game for any team this season in the FCS.

"I just felt like it was one of those moments where I had an opportunity to just do the best job I could for my team, and I was able to seize it in that moment. I'm just grateful for it," said Lawler following the game.

The senior corner is now ranked second in the league and is top 25 in the nation in pass breakups with six and one interception. He also added two tackles against the Mustangs to bring his season total to 15 stops.

The Grizzlies are now plus-three on the season in the all-important turnover differential, collecting 11 takeaways on nine interceptions to just eight giveaways. Montana has made the most of its takeaways, as well, outscoring opponents 31-14 on points off turnovers.

Montana has now had at least one Big Sky player of the week honoree or FCS national team of the week accolade following each game so far this season, with six players earning a weekly nod from the league.

Lawler and the Grizzlies now prepare for their final nonconference matchup of the season on Saturday when Sacred Heart comes to Missoula out of Fairfield, Connecticut, for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

