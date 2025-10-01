Montana State's Lauren Greeny earns Big Sky women's golfer of the week nod

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State senior Lauren Greeny was named Big Sky Conference golfer of the week following her statement victory at this week’s Diane Thomason Invitational, the conference office announced on Wednesday.



Greeny joins Eva Heinz as the second Bobcat golfer in three weeks to earn a conference honor, with Heinz picking up golfer of the week honors on Sept. 17 following the Yellowstone Intercollegiate. Greeny has four career Big Sky golfer of the week awards to her name, which is tied for the most in program history.



Greeny captured the fourth medalist honor of her career at the Iowa-hosted Diane Thomason Invitational on Tuesday, posting a score of 5-under 211 (64-75-72) to win the individual crown by six strokes. The Pullman, Wash., native set multiple records over the course of the tournament, breaking the Finkbine Golf Course record for women's low tournament round with her 8-under 64 in the first round on Monday while also carding the lowest 54-hole score in the history of the Diane Thomason Invitational (211).



Greeny guided the Bobcats to a team runner-up finish with a combined score of 894 (293-300-301). After posting the third-lowest tournament score of her career, Greeny is now tied for second in program history in individual wins with four.



Montana State women’s golf concludes its fall season in Oklahoma on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 13-14, at the Tulsa-hosted Dale McNamara Invitational.

