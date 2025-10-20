Montana QB Keali'i Ah Yat brings home Big Sky player of the week honor

MISSOULA — Sophomore quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat led Montana’s offense like a seasoned veteran on Saturday, orchestrating nearly 500 yards of total offense in UM’s 43-21 victory over Sacred Heart.

The first-year full-time signal caller had a career day, accounting for six total touchdowns against the Pioneers — five through the air and one on the ground — while racking up a personal record 368 yards of total offense.

The Grizzlies posted their second-highest point total of the year as Montana improved to 7-0, and Ah Yat was named Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week, the league announced Monday. He also earned an honorable mention for the Stats Perform FCS national offensive player of the week honor.

The national college football media took notice of his performance as well, with analyst Joey Galloway awarding Ah Yat a helmet sticker on ESPN’s College Football Final late Saturday night.

It’s his second Big Sky weekly honor this season after earning the nod with 300-plus yards passing in two quarters of play against Indiana State on Sept. 22. Seven weeks into the season, the Griz have now had seven Big Sky players of the week and were named the FCS team of the week on Sept. 27 after a win over Idaho.

Ah Yat was efficient with his arm against the Pioneers, completing a career high 82% of his passes (27 of 33) to rack up 349 yards and a personal-best five touchdowns to post a 220.7 passer rating.

He added another touchdown with his legs and 19 rushing yards to finish with 368 yards of total offense, the most of any player in the Big Sky this week and tied for the fifth most of any individual in the league so far this season. His six total touchdowns are also a Big Sky high against a Division I opponent this season.

After seven games, Ah Yat leads the Big Sky in completions per game (22.14, 5th in FCS), passing yards (2,042, 3rd in FCS), yards per game (291.7, 3rd in FCS), and total offense per game (296.4, 7th in FCS). He’s also second in the league in passing TDs (14, 15th in FCS), points responsible for (102, 17th FCS), and yards per attempt (9, 12th in FCS).

Ah Yat and the Grizzlies hit the road this week for just the second time this season as Montana travels to California’s capital city to take on Sacramento State on Friday, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

