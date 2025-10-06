Montana State's Lauren Lindseth nets Big Sky player of the week nod

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior libero Lauren Lindseth has been named Big Sky Conference co-defensive player of the week for her efforts in guiding the Bobcat volleyball team to a pair of victories over Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado.

The two wins put Montana State atop the Big Sky Conference standings after two weeks of league play with a 3-1 ledger.

Lindseth, a native of Great Falls, played a pivotal role leading MSU defensively over the course of the two matches. Against Northern Arizona, Lindseth recorded a career-high 35 digs. She added 20 saves against Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

Against NAU, the CMR graduate averaged 7.00 digs per set, including 12 saves in the opening frame of the match. Lindseth also recorded four assists and an ace against the Lumberjacks.

Lindseth’s 20 digs against Northern Colorado helped MSU snap a 17-match losing streak to the Bears in Shroyer Gym — a stretch that started during the 2005 season when UNC was not yet a member of the Big Sky Conference.

In all, Lindseth averaged 6.00 digs over nine sets. Her defensive prowess helped the Bobcats outhit its two opponents .233 to .188. Lindseth also moved into second on MSU’s all-time career digs chart. Her current total of 1,748 digs is second to Allyssa Rizzo’s (2016-19) record of 2,122 career saves.

Lindseth shares the weekly award with Montana’s Alexis Batezel.

