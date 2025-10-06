Montana libero Alexis Batezel garners another Big Sky player of the week honor

MISSOULA — Another week, another player of the week honor for senior libero Alexis Batezel. The Las Vegas native carried Montana’s defense to another impressive weekend as the Grizzlies ended the week tied atop the Big Sky Conference standings.

Batezel averaged 7.63 digs per set over the two matches and set a new career high on Thursday night with 40 digs. It’s the third-most in a single match in program history and the most by a Grizzly since Jackie White had 46 in 2005.

Her dig average ranked third in the NCAA over the week of play. It brought her season average to 4.83 digs per set, which ranks 21st nationally and leads the Big Sky Conference.

“I’m especially impressed by Lexi this week because of her ability, yet again, to find another level to her game,” head coach Allison Lawrence said. “Every weekend only gets more difficult, and her determination to be even better, to prepare tougher, to be a better leader is inspiring. It is a fierce and special thing when you have a senior who is equal parts grateful, hungry to grow, and brimming with love for her teammates.”

Batezel followed it up with 21 digs in the four-set win over Northern Arizona on Saturday. The libero also had five assists in both matches and went a perfect 22-for-22 in serve-receive over the weekend.

It's the third player of the week honor this season for Batezel, who has now tied Linde Eidenberg for the most in a single season in program history. Eidenberg earned the honor three times during Montana’s championship season in 1994.

It’s also the fifth straight week that Montana has had a player earn a weekly honor, the second most in program history trailing only the 1994 team with six.

Batezel shares the weekly honor with Lauren Lindseth from Montana State. The Grizzlies and Bobcats will meet this Saturday night at 8 p.m. in a showdown between the only two 3-1 teams in the Big Sky. Montana currently sits in first place by way of overall record with Montana State in second.

