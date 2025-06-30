High School College More Sports Watch Now
2024-25 Montana Gatorade players of the year

Gatorade players of the year
Gatorade players of the year
Gatorade announced its final 2024-25 players of the year on Monday, June 30.

Gatorade annually recognizes high school student-athletes who excel in competition as well as in the classroom and community. The organization awards state and national players of the year in 12 sports: football, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, softball, baseball, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls track and field.

Of the Montana kids honored, seven hailed from Class AA, three from Class A and two from Class B.

Articles on the 12 award winners are below.

2024-25 Gatorade Montana players of the year

