Missoula Hellgate's Brady Reed gets 2nd Gatorade Montana boys soccer player of the year honor

CHICAGO — For the second time, Missoula Hellgate's Brady Reed is the Gatorade Montana boys soccer player of the year.

Reed was named the 2025 recipient of the award in a Gatorade news release on Thursday. He was also Montana's player of the year in 2023.

This past fall, the 5-foot-7, 140-pound senior forward scored 25 goals and passed for 23 assists while helping Hellgate to a 15-1 record and spot in the semifinal round of the Class AA state playoffs. He finished his career with 47 assists, the second-most all-time in Montana history, according to the news release.

The release said Reed, a two-time Western AA player of the year, didn't play for the Knights as a junior. Instead, he played only club soccer that year. The release also said Reed is the only Montanan to ever make an Olympic Development Program National Team.

“Brady is a special Montana talent in a pool that continues to grow,” Missoula Sentinel coach Justin Mikkola said in the release. "His internal drive and competitiveness are unmatched. He's an attacking force, and not just by himself. He combines well with teammates and is a problem for the opposition trying to keep the ball out of their net.

According to the release, Reed is a practiced pianist, has volunteered distributing goods to the homeless in Missoula, and has donated his time as a youth soccer coach and referee.

Reed, who has a 3.68 grade-point average, will continue his soccer and academic career at Seattle Pacific University.

Oliver Olsen of Bozeman won the 2024 Gatorade Montana award.