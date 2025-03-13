Huntley Project's Paige Lofing named winner of Montana Gatorade girls basketball player of the year award

BILLINGS — Huntley Project senior Paige Lofing was named the Montana Gatorade girls basketball player of the year on Thursday.

Lofing averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 steals, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists through 20 games this season. She shot 56 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

She entered last weekend’s Southern B divisional tournament as the state’s fourth-ranked career scorer with 2,327 points. The Red Devils are competing in this week’s Class B state tournament.

“The things she does on the court and what she brings to that program and community are amazing,” said Kati Mobley, Bozeman High School head coach. “She can impact a game and draw defenders, but still puts up numbers.”

Lofing has signed to play college basketball at Gonzaga. She has maintained a 3.91 GPA and is a three-year National Honor Society member. She has volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and as a high school peer mentor and also played for her school’s inaugural flag football team.