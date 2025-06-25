Nationally ranked javelin thrower Hunter Loesch of Corvallis gets Gatorade Montana boys track and field honor

CHICAGO — Hunter Loesch, one of the best javelin throwers in the nation, was named the 2024-25 Gatorade Montana boys track and field player of the year Wednesday.

Loesch, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, was a senior at Corvallis this past track season and helped the Blue Devils win the Class A state team championship. He threw 209 feet, 4 inches at the state meet to win the individual javelin title.

Loesch's best throw came at the Western A divisional meet, where he recorded a mark of 219-11. That throw ranked second nationally and is the best throw by a Montana high school boy since the javelin design was altered in 2002. Loesch recently placed third at Nike Outdoor Nationals to earn All-American recognition, as well.

"Hunter has matured immensely as an athlete, person and student over the past four years," Corvallis coach Spencer Huls said in a Gatorade news release. "His dedication to his craft has been second to none. He is a role model for all student-athletes."

According to the news release, Loesch has volunteered by helping elderly neighbors with daily chores and tasks, donated his time as a youth Tee Ball coach and football camp instructor, and maintained a B average in the classroom.

Loesch, who will continue his throwing and academic career at the University of Montana, is the first athlete from Corvallis to win the boys award.

Nathan Neil of Bozeman was the 2023-24 winner.