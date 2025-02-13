Livingston's Finn Schretenthaler claims boys cross country Gatorade award

CHICAGO — Finn Schretenthaler became Livingston's first Gatorade Montana boys cross country player of the year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Schretenthaler, a 6-foot-1, 140-pound junior, won the 2024 Class A state cross country championship with an all-class-best time of 15:33.19 to finish 21.43 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. It was Schretenthaler's second consecutive State A title.

According to the Gatorade news release, Schretenthaler is Livingston's school record-holder in the 5K, as well as the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

“Finn loves to run and run fast,” Livingston coach Kirk Lentz said. “His dedication to his friends and his team is what we should all strive for.”

Schretenthaler, who has a 3.12 GPA, is a saxophonist in Livingston's wind ensemble, jazz band, pep band and marching band and has volunteered as a school library assistant, according to the news release. He will be a senior in the fall.

Nathan Neil of Bozeman won the 2023-24 award.