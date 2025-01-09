Gallatin's Cadence Lundgren wins Gatorade Montana volleyball player of the year

CHICAGO — After helping Gallatin to the first Class AA state volleyball championship in school history, Cadence Lundgren on Thursday was named the Gatorade Montana volleyball player of the year.

Lundgren, a 6-foot-4 senior middle blocker, had 270 kills and 144 blocks last season. She had a .496 kill percentage and .326 hitting percentage at net to go with 51 digs and 49 aces. For her career, Lundgren finished with more than 900 kills and more than 400 blocks.

Gallatin defeated crosstown rival Bozeman High for the state championship last November, as the Raptors finished the season with a 28-2 overall record.

“Cadence’s length and athleticism cause problems for opponents,” Helena coach Lindsey Day said in a news release from Gatorade. “She’s a force at the net. Teams struggled to limit her kills. She’s a smart competitor and has a composed presence on the court.”

According to the Gatorade release, Lundgren has participated in a Unified PE program that serves special needs children, volunteered at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and donated time as a Gallatin High School tour guide and youth volleyball coach. She also carries a 3.92 grade-point average.

A two-time first-team all-state selection, Lundgren will play college volleyball at Kansas State.

Addie Allen of Billings West won last year's Gatorade award.