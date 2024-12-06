Helena Capital quarterback Merek Mihelish named Gatorade Montana player of the year

CHICAGO — Merek Mihelish of Helena Capital has been named the Gatorade Montana football player of the year, the organization announced Friday.

Mihelish, a senior quarterback, passed for 2,862 yards and 34 touchdowns in helping the Bruins (11-1) to the Class AA state championship. He completed 73% of his passes and threw only three interceptions on the season.

On the ground, Mihelish added 850 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, and another eight touchdowns. He was a first-team all-state selection.

"Merek was, without a doubt, the best player we saw all season,” Helena coach Dane Broadhead said in a news release. “An explosive playmaker, he was a true dual-threat and leader of one of the best offenses in the state. A combination of accuracy, decision-making and big-play ability, he was the complete package and he’s a worthy recipient of this prestigious award."

Mihelish is the eighth player from Capital to win the Gatorade award, joining previous winners Talon Marsh (2022), Gunnar Brekke (2012), Caleb Kidder (2011), Matt Miller (2009), Kyle Samson (2002), Jason Crebo (1992) and Jeff Tuss (1987).

At the time of his selection, Mihelish had given a verbal commitment to play for the Montana Grizzlies. But this week he flipped to Montana Tech, where he will have the opportunity to play quarterback for Samson, who has been the Orediggers' head coach since 2020.

The Gatorade award recognizes student-athletes for their success on the field, in the classroom and in the community. According to the Gatorade release, Mihelish "has volunteered locally on behalf of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill as well as both tackle and flag football youth leagues. He has also donated his time in association with his team by helping families in the community to move house and maintain their landscapes."

Kellen Harrison of Bozeman won the 2023 award.