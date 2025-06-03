Hamilton's Cash Lawrence named Gatorade Montana baseball player of the year

CHICAGO — Cash Lawrence of Hamilton has been named the 2025 Gatorade Montana baseball player of the year, the organization announced Monday.

Lawrence, a right-handed pitcher and third baseman, helped the Broncs to a 17-4 record and fourth-place finish at the state baseball tournament. According to a Gatorade news release, Lawrence was 7-0 on the mound with a 1.11 ERA and .750 WHIP. The junior had 60 strikeouts in 44 innings, as opponents batted just .120 against him.

In Hamilton's 1-0 win over Billings Skyview in the first round of the state tournament, Lawrence threw a complete-game shutout, striking out nine and allowing just one hit and two walks.

Off the field, Lawrence has volunteered as part of the Hamilton Broncs Street Cleanup initiative and donates his time as a youth baseball umpire and instructor. He was a 2024 academic all-state selection and carries a 3.67 grade-point average.

“Cash is very passionate about the game and has an extraordinary work ethic,” Hamilton coach Trevor Paro said in the news release. “He’s the kind of player every team wants. His commitment is unmatched, he’s a natural leader and his effort is contagious. He’s a big reason Hamilton won the sportsmanship award in 2024.”

Butte's Cayde Stajcar won the 2024 award.