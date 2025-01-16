Watch Now
Gallatin's Claire Rutherford gets third straight Gatorade Montana girls cross country player of the year honor

MTN Sports
Bozeman Gallatin's Claire Rutherford gets set to run the 3,200 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
CHICAGO — For the third consecutive year, Gallatin runner Claire Rutherford is the Gatorade Montana girls cross country player of the year.

Gatorade announced the award on Thursday.

Rutherford, a senior, won the Class AA state cross country meet last fall for the third straight year. Her time of 18:16.2 was 12.6 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, as the Raptors won the team title.

Rutherford was also the top Montana finisher at the Nike Cross Northwest Regional Championships, crossing the finish line in 18:41.9 to place 41st overall.

“Claire is an incredible leader, teammate and person,” Gallatin coach Graydon Curry said in a news release from Gatorade. “She has exceeded our expectations in every possible way. She is our team’s hardest worker and sets a great example for our younger athletes.”

According to the Gatorade release, "Rutherford is a member of the Future Health Professionals club, a student-led organization with a mission to promote career opportunities in the health industry and enhance the delivery of quality care."

She also carries a weighted 4.22 grade-point average in the classroom.

