Bozeman's Maya Bossebrook garners Gatorade girls soccer award

CHICAGO — After helping Bozeman to its second consecutive Class AA girls soccer state championship last fall, senior Maya Bossebrook was named the 2024-25 Gatorade Montana girls soccer player of the year. Gatorade announced the award in a news release on Wednesday.

Bossebrook, a 5-foot-7 forward who was also the Eastern AA player of the year, scored 24 goals and passed for 15 assists as the Hawks went 15-0-2. She set up both goals in Bozeman's 2-0 win over crosstown rival Gallatin in the championship match.

For her career, Bossebrook totaled 46 goals and 34 assists.

"Maya was able to play her best soccer against any level of competition, home and away and during the playoffs," Belgrade coach Clay Bost said in the news release. "She was consistently Bozeman's most dangerous and complete player on the field."

Off the pitch, Bossebrook maintained a 4.02 weight grade-point average and volunteered with the Bozeman Human Resource Development Council to help people in need, according to the release. The release also stated that Bossebrook is "an avid musician who plays piano, guitar, ukulele and sings."

She will continue her academic and athletic career at Eastern Washington University.

Carmen Anderson of Missoula Hellgate won last year's award.