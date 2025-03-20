Missoula Loyola's Reynolds Johnston wins second Gatorade player of the year award

CHICAGO — After helping Missoula Loyola win its third consecutive Class B state championship, Reynolds Johnston was named the 2024-25 Gatorade Montana boys basketball player of the year, the organization announced Thursday.

Johnston also won the award after the 2023-24 season.

This season, the 6-foot-6 senior forward averaged 22 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, as the Rams rolled to a 25-1 record. In Loyola's 91-57 win over Lodge Grass in the state championship game, Reynolds had 31 points and 13 rebounds. He had a stretch in which he scored 17 consecutive points for the Rams in the first quarter.

“I’ve coached in this conference for 10 years and he’s the best player I’ve ever coached against and it’s not close,” Anaconda coach Dakota Norris said in a news release. “It’s no disrespect to those other players, but he’s that good.”

According to the release, Johnston is a National Honor Society member, has volunteered at youth basketball camps and worked as a river safety guide on commercial whitewater rafting trips. The release also said Johnston has maintained an A average in the classroom.

Johnston has committed to continue his basketball career at the College of Idaho.