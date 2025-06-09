Helena's Faith Howard named Gatorade Montana softball player of the year

CHICAGO — Helena High pitcher Faith Howard has been named the 2025 Gatorade Montana softball player of the year, the organization announced Monday.

Howard, a senior right-handed hurler and first baseman, helped the Bengals win the Western AA and earn a trip to the Class AA state tournament. They finished their season with a 17-4 overall record.

In the circle, Howard had a 15-2 record with a 1.42 ERA and 0.81 WHIP. She struck out 225 batters in 123.2 innings pitched.

At the plate, Howard hit .323 with 13 RBI.

“She was just absolutely dominant in every sense of the word, with a solid change and rise ball that she could use in any count,” Kalispell Flathead coach Brittany Williams said in a news release. “Good pitching is really hard to come by, and something has to be said for her consistency throughout the regular season and leading Helena to their first conference title in [35] years.”

According to the Gatorade release, Howard has maintained a 3.8 grade-point average and volunteered with Bengal Buddies, a program in which Helena high schoolers mentor elementary school students. The release also said she has donated time as a certified nursing assistant at an elderly care facility.

Howard, who will continue her softball career at Montana State University Billings, is the first from Helena High to win the Gatorade award and second consecutive award winner from the Capital City. Helena Capital's Kathryn Emmert won the 2024 honor.

