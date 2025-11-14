LIVE: Championship Friday at the Montana all-class state volleyball tournaments

BOZEMAN — The Montana all-class state volleyball tournaments conclude today with the third-place matches and championship matches at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

We'll provide live updates throughout the day as Classes AA, A, B and C determine their 2025 state champions. Scores, quotes, photos and all the championship moments right here.

We'll update this post throughout the day. Let's go!

The most recent updates will appear at the top. Refresh regularly to follow along.

— Slim Kimmel, Alec Bofinger, Mike Scherting

11:35 a.m. | Class AA and Class A

Great Falls CMR beats Bozeman in four sets and reaches the title match for the first time since winning it all in 2021. CMR will play Gallatin for the AA crown at noon. Bozeman takes home the third-place trophy after finishing as runner-up in 2023 and 2024.

In Class A, Havre defeated Frenchtown in four sets and will play in the championship match for the first time since the Blue Ponies finished second in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022. Havre meets Billings Central for the title at noon. For Frenchtown, the loss foiled the Broncs' plans on getting another shot at the title. Frenchtown lost to Billings Central in two matches last year.

* * *

11:21 a.m. | Class B and Class C

Shepherd makes quick work of Jefferson in straight sets. The Panthers finish with Class B's third-place trophy. The Fillies will take on Townsend at noon after losing to the Bulldogs in Wednesday evening's second round in four sets.

In Class C, Denton-Geyser-Stanford has taken a commanding 2-1 lead over Belt. The Bearcats can taste the title game.

* * *

10:54 a.m. | Class B and Class C

Shepherd looks ready to make a run at the Class B title. The Fillies are out to a 2-0 lead over Jefferson, though they'll need to beat Townsend twice.

On the Class C court, Denton-Geyser-Stanford and Belt are knotted at one set apiece. The winner gets defending champion Circle.

* * *

10:50 a.m. | Class AA and Class A

It's Day 3, but there's a lot to play for and a lot of fight left in these teams. Bozeman and Great Falls CMR are tied at one set apiece on the AA court, as are Frenchtown and Havre on the A court.

* * *

9:45 a.m. | Third-place matches

The winners of these 10 a.m. matches advance to the championship, while the losing team takes home the third-place trophy.

Class AA: Bozeman vs. Great Falls CMR (winner plays Gallatin at noon)

Class A: Frenchtown vs. Havre (winner plays Billings Central at noon)

Class B: Shepherd vs. Jefferson (winner plays Townsend at noon)

Class C: Belt vs. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (winner plays Circle at noon)

* * *