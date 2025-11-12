LIVE: Day 1 coverage of the Montana all-class state volleyball tournaments

BOZEMAN — Day 1 of the Montana all-class state volleyball tournaments is in progress at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, with 32 teams across four classifications battling for state championships.

We're here for the duration, bringing you live updates, scores, quotes and observations from the courts as the tournaments unfold. We'll get you caught up on the morning action and take you through the rest of the day's matches.

Stay with us — plenty of volleyball is left to play.

We'll update this post throughout the day with scores, quotes and courtside observations.

** Updated brackets and results: 2025 all-class state volleyball scores and pairings **

The most recent updates will appear at the top. Refresh regularly to follow along.

— Slim Kimmel, Alec Bofinger, Mike Scherting

1:56 p.m. | Quote

"I think that was a tall order for us. I told them, if they came to play, these are the best teams in the state, whatever teams came to play, it's anybody's. And they came to play." — Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine coach Connie Becker, whose team beat Manhattan Christian in the first round and advanced to play Circle at 6 p.m. tonight

* * *

1:45 PM | Match scores

We'll catch you up with the early results:

Class AA



Billings Senior def. Missoula Hellgate 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13

Bozeman def. Helena 25-15, 25-9, 25-9

Class A



Billings Central def. Dillon 25-9, 25-16, 25-7

Hamilton def. Laurel 25–17, 13-25, 25-23, 25-13

Class B



Townsend def. Florence 25-22, 25-17, 25-23

Shepherd def. Fairfield 25-13, 25-9, 25-15

Class C



Circle def. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19

Manhattan Christian vs. Denton-Geyser def. Manhattan Christian 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

* * *