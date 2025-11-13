LIVE: Montana all-class state volleyball: Semifinal day updates

BOZEMAN — Day 2 of the Montana all-class state volleyball tournaments is underway, and the fields are narrowing. Loser-out play continues this afternoon, and three teams will remain by the end of the night still in the hunt for a championship.

The main event starts at 6 p.m.: undefeated semifinals across all four classifications. Winners advance to Saturday's championship matches. We'll have live coverage of those semifinal showdowns.

We'll update this post throughout the day.

The most recent updates will appear at the top. Refresh regularly to follow along.

— Slim Kimmel, Alec Bofinger, Mike Scherting

1:40 p.m. | Class B loser out

Choteau does hold off Anaconda in the fourth set for the 3-1 win. Choteau advances to play Shepherd in a battle of No. 1 seeds ... Choteau won the North last week, while Shepherd took the South. One of these teams will be going home, however, after their 4 p.m. match.

* * *

1:30 p.m. | Class A loser out

Amaya Jarvis with three straight kills lights spark to get Havre past Miles City. After trailing late in fourth set, Blue Ponies rally to win 3-1.

* * *

1:20 p.m. | Class B loser out

Anaconda was in danger of being swept by Choteau but the Copperheads won set three and are hanging around in set four.

* * *

1:05 p.m. | Class C loser out

Gardiner was last year's Class C runner-up, but the Bruins were eliminated in two matches this season. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale swept Gardiner and advanced to play Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine. Next up on the C court is Chester-Joplin-Inverness against Melstone in another loser-out contest.

* * *

12:15 p.m. | Loser-out updates

The morning matches are in the books:

Class AA: Missoula Hellgate def. Helena 25-18, 27-25, 29-27.

Class A: Laurel def. Dillon 22-25, 25-23, 31-29, 25-13.

Class B: Florence def. Fairfield 25-14, 25-18, 25-11.

Class C: Chester-Joplin-Inverness def. Manhattan Christian 23-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-13, 15-3.

* * *