Photos: Day 1 of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Polson junior McKenna Corley bumps a ball in the Pirates' match versus Havre in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Belt's Ashton Pasha bumps the ball in the Huskies' match against Gardiner in the first round of the Class C state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Frenchtown's Iris Arlint (center) dives for a ball during the Broncs' match against Miles City in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next