Photos: Day 1 of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments

Photos from the first day of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Polson junior McKenna Corley bumps a ball in the Pirates' match versus Havre in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2025 state volleyball Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_3060.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_3064.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_3062.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / Ashton Pasha Belt's Ashton Pasha bumps the ball in the Huskies' match against Gardiner in the first round of the Class C state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_3185.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_3208.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_3200.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_3261.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_3227.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Iris Arlint Frenchtown's Iris Arlint (center) dives for a ball during the Broncs' match against Miles City in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_3312.jpeg Teams compete in the first round of the all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: Day 1 of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments

Teams compete in the first round of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Polson junior McKenna Corley bumps a ball in the Pirates' match versus Havre in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Belt's Ashton Pasha bumps the ball in the Huskies' match against Gardiner in the first round of the Class C state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Frenchtown's Iris Arlint (center) dives for a ball during the Broncs' match against Miles City in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
